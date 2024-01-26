Stock MC LVMH
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

LVMH

Equities

MC

FR0000121014

Apparel & Accessories

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:38:55 2024-01-25 am EST 		Pre-market 02:16:05 am
685.3 EUR +0.28% Intraday chart for LVMH 729 +6.38%
07:36am LVMH : A resilient year-end Alphavalue
07:16am News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 1 AM ET DJ
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about LVMH

LVMH : A resilient year-end Alphavalue
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 1 AM ET DJ
LVMH Lifts Dividend Amid Resilient 2023 Profit Growth Despite Weak Demand MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Set to Start Mixed After U.S. GDP, ECB Decision DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 11 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 9 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 7 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 5 PM ET DJ
LVMH : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
LVMH : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 3 PM ET DJ
LVMH : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 1 PM ET DJ
Louis Vuitton Owner's Sales Beat Expectations -- 3rd Update DJ
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Louis Vuitton Owner's Sales Beat Expectations -- 2nd Update DJ
Louis Vuitton Owner's Sales Beat Expectations -- Update DJ
LVMH Posts Higher FY23 Net Profit, Revenue MT
Louis Vuitton Owner's Sales Beat Expectations DJ
LVMH: Group net income of 15.2 billion euros in 2023 CF
Transcript : LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
LVMH grows sales as luxury shoppers show resilience RE
Global markets live: IBM, Nokia, Tesla, Ford, Blackstone... Our Logo
Global markets live: IBM, Nokia, Tesla, Ford, Blackstone... Our Logo
CAC 40: caution expected ahead of a busy Thursday CF

Chart LVMH

Chart LVMH
More charts

Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - fashion and leather items (48.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.; - watches and jewels (13.3%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.; - wines and spirits (8.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.; - perfumes and cosmetics products (8.5%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc. The remaining sales (20.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores. At the end of 2022, products are marketed via a network of 5,664 outlets located throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), Europe (16%), Japan (6.9%), Asia (30%), the United States (27.2%) and other (12.2%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories
Calendar
2024-04-17 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for LVMH

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
685.3 EUR
Average target price
836.2 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.02%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Apparel & Accessories

1st Jan change Capi.
LVMH Stock LVMH
-6.58% 371 B $
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE Stock Christian Dior SE
-7.28% 128 B $
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. Stock lululemon athletica Inc.
-7.23% 59 852 M $
MONCLER S.P.A. Stock Moncler S.p.A.
-6.89% 15 183 M $
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION Stock Ralph Lauren Corporation
-1.63% 9 168 M $
PVH CORP. Stock PVH Corp.
-2.24% 7 120 M $
VF CORPORATION Stock VF Corporation
-9.31% 6 630 M $
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. Stock Levi Strauss & Co.
-4.78% 6 255 M $
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. Stock Gildan Activewear Inc.
+0.21% 5 539 M $
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Li Ning Company Limited
-17.32% 5 704 M $
Other Apparel & Accessories
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock LVMH - Euronext Paris
  4. News LVMH
  5. LVMH : A resilient year-end
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer