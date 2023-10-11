Stock MC LVMH
PDF Report : LVMH

LVMH

Equities

MC

FR0000121014

Consumer Cyclicals

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:29:59 2023-10-11 am EDT
691.00 EUR -5.79% -3.02% +1.63%
Latest news about LVMH

LVMH : Back to earth Alphavalue
Rose-colored glasses are back
Global stocks tick higher, bond yields drop ahead of Fed minutes RE
Desert Frankfurt: Of canceled borse walks and farewells DP
Oddo BHF Trims LVMH PT, Maintains Outperform Recommendation MT
UBS Trims LVMH PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
LVMH : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
LVMH : RBC keeps its Buy rating ZD
LVMH : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
FTSE 100 outperforms on boost from utilities AN
Birkenstock set for New York listing after $1.5 bln IPO RE
Berenberg: LVMH Still Expected to Outperform Luxury Goods Sector Despite Q3 Revenue Miss MT
French Stocks Retreat as Luxury Giant LVMH Misses Revenue Consensus MT
North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Stall Ahead of Fed Minutes DJ
LVMH : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
European stocks edge up as Novo Nordisk offsets luxury sector jitters RE
European Midday Briefing : Investors Await Fed Minutes DJ
Global stocks tick higher ahead of Fed minutes and U.S. inflation RE
FTSE 100 rises on utilities, energy boost; Burberry drops RE
LVMH Shares Fell After It Reports Slower Sequential Growth DJ
FTSE 100 flat after rally; Burberry slides RE
LVMH growth cools as post-lockdown splurge fades RE
LVMH's Q3 Revenue Miss to Add Pressure to Luxury Sector in Near Term, RBC Says MT
LVMH shares slump and hit fashion sector as luxury giant's sales growth moderates RE
Luxury stocks drag European shares lower on LVMH disappointment RE

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - fashion and leather items (48.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.; - watches and jewels (13.3%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.; - wines and spirits (8.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.; - perfumes and cosmetics products (8.5%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc. The remaining sales (20.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores. At the end of 2022, products are marketed via a network of 5,664 outlets located throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), Europe (16%), Japan (6.9%), Asia (30%), the United States (27.2%) and other (12.2%).
Consumer Cyclicals
2023-12-03 -
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
733.50EUR
Average target price
880.38EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.03%
Sector Other Apparel & Accessories

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LVMH Stock LVMH
+1.75% 388 B $
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE Stock Christian Dior SE
-1.47% 135 B $
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. Stock lululemon athletica Inc.
+16.22% 47 204 M $
MONCLER S.P.A. Stock Moncler S.p.A.
+9.13% 15 827 M $
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Li Ning Company Limited
-50.48% 10 709 M $
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION Stock Ralph Lauren Corporation
+6.89% 7 325 M $
VF CORPORATION Stock VF Corporation
-41.18% 6 222 M $
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. Stock Levi Strauss & Co.
-8.31% 5 564 M $
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Page Industries Limited
-7.76% 5 273 M $
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. Stock Gildan Activewear Inc.
+8.28% 5 016 M $
Other Apparel & Accessories
