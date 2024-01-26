LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - fashion and leather items (48.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.; - watches and jewels (13.3%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.; - wines and spirits (8.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.; - perfumes and cosmetics products (8.5%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc. The remaining sales (20.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores. At the end of 2022, products are marketed via a network of 5,664 outlets located throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), Europe (16%), Japan (6.9%), Asia (30%), the United States (27.2%) and other (12.2%).