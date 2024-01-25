LVMH: Group net income of 15.2 billion euros in 2023

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will achieve sales of 86.2 billion euros in 2023, with organic growth of 13% compared to 2022.



' All businesses are reporting sustained organic sales growth, with the exception of Wines and Spirits, which are facing a high basis of comparison and inventory levels ' says the group.



Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia achieved double-digit organic growth. In the fourth quarter, organic sales growth was 10%.



Profit from recurring operations 2023 came to 22.8 billion euros, up 8%. Operating margin before non-recurring items is stable compared with 2022. Group share of net income is up 8% to 15.2 billion euros.



The Fashion and Leather Goods business group achieves organic sales growth of 14% to 42,169 ME in 2023. Profit from recurring operations was up 7%.



The Perfumes and Cosmetics business achieved organic sales growth of 11% in 2023 to ME8,271. Watches and Jewelry posted organic sales growth of 7% to ME10,902. Profit from recurring operations was up 7%.



