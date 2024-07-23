LVMH: Group share of net income of €7,267m for the 1st half of the year

In the first half of 2024, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton recorded sales of €41.7 billion, up +2% organically.



The Fashion and Leather Goods business group recorded organic sales growth of 1% to €8,058 million in the first half of 2024. Profit from recurring operations was down 6%.



The Wines and Spirits business recorded a 9% organic decline in sales to ME777 in the first half of 2024. Profit from recurring operations was down 26%.



Perfumes and Cosmetics recorded organic growth of 6% to ME445, while Watches and Jewelry sales fell (-3% organic) to ME877.



Profit from recurring operations for the first half of 2024 came to 10,653 ME (compared with 11,574 ME for the 1st half of 2023), with an operating margin of 25.6%.



Net income, Group share, came to 7,267 ME, down -14% compared with the 1st half of 2023 (8,481 ME).



