Accor and LVMH have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of Orient Express, a legendary House synonymous for more than a century with the most exclusive travel experiences. [...]

This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 16:06:29 UTC.