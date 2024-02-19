Stock MC LVMH
LVMH

Equities

MC

FR0000121014

Apparel & Accessories

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:37:25 2024-02-19 am EST 		After market 02:02:46 pm
821.9 EUR +0.75% Intraday chart for LVMH 814.1 -0.95%
07:40pm LVMH : Moving forward with more optimism Alphavalue
04:08am Spring festival spending on China's duty-free island hits record RE
Latest news about LVMH

Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk get growth stock status on weight-loss drug boost RE
The FTSE 100 Closed Up 1.5% as NatWest Posts Biggest Profit Since 2007 DJ
The latest transactions by star fund managers Our Logo
Indexes in the red; Eurozone sentiment improves AN
Banks weigh on Mib in the red AN
LVMH : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
Futures down slightly; wait for U.S. CPI AN
European Equities Close Higher Monday; Mining, Real Estate, Luxury Stocks Rise MT
Tod's board chooses experts to advise on takeover bid; shares exceed offer AN
FTSE 100 Closes Flat as Weakness in Pharma Stocks Weighs DJ
Mib bullish dragged by Saipem and Cucinelli AN
Milan bourse to bid farewell to Tod's, Saras after buyout offers RE
Milan pushes European stock markets; Mib above 31,400 AN
WRAPUP-Milan bourse bids farewell to Tod's, Saras after buyout offers RE
Tod's: surrounded after the announcement of a takeover bid CF
Tod's rises 17% on L Catterton bids to help owner's delisting plan RE
Stock markets in green; Tod's bullish after takeover bid AN
Tod's Agrees Deal With Private Equity Firm to Delist From Milan DJ
Della Valle and L Catterton aim to delist Tod's AN
LVMH-backed L Catterton Launches Offer for Italian Luxury Shoemaker Tod's MT
Tod's owner gets help from L Catterton to take the company private RE
LVMH-backed L Catterton to launch tender offer for 36% of Tod's RE
CAC40: +0.8% hebdo, rising interest rates, record-breaking showers in the US CF

Chart LVMH

Chart LVMH
Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - fashion and leather items (48.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.; - watches and jewels (13.3%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.; - wines and spirits (8.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.; - perfumes and cosmetics products (8.5%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc. The remaining sales (20.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores. At the end of 2022, products are marketed via a network of 5,664 outlets located throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), Europe (16%), Japan (6.9%), Asia (30%), the United States (27.2%) and other (12.2%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories
Calendar
2024-04-17 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for LVMH

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
815.8 EUR
Average target price
842.8 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+3.31%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Apparel & Accessories

1st Jan change Capi.
LVMH Stock LVMH
+12.04% 439 B $
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE Stock Christian Dior SE
+10.88% 152 B $
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. Stock lululemon athletica Inc.
-12.10% 56 735 M $
MONCLER S.P.A. Stock Moncler S.p.A.
+12.32% 18 195 M $
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION Stock Ralph Lauren Corporation
+25.42% 11 561 M $
PVH CORP. Stock PVH Corp.
+7.81% 7 852 M $
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. Stock Levi Strauss & Co.
+7.98% 7 108 M $
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Li Ning Company Limited
-7.08% 7 003 M $
VF CORPORATION Stock VF Corporation
-11.44% 6 474 M $
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. Stock Gildan Activewear Inc.
+6.25% 5 847 M $
Other Apparel & Accessories
