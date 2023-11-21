LVMH : Oddo BHF reduces its price target

November 21, 2023 at 10:37 am EST Share

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on LVMH shares, with a price target lowered from 831 to 825 euros.



The research firm believes that economic conditions are "less favorable" and that it is too early to expect an improvement in the trend.



Thus, 'the 4th quarter should reflect slower growth and margins should remain under pressure in the second half', continues the analyst.



While we remain cautious on the overall outlook for the sector, we believe that the Group's relative position remains more favorable than average, given the strength of its flagship brands (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sephora, to name but the most important) and the size effects that remain favorable to it", concludes the broker.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.