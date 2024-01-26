By David Sachs

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares jumped in early trading Friday after the company reported higher-than-expected sales for 2023.

At 0817 GMT, shares in the luxury-goods giant were up 8% at EUR740.70.

The company, which owns Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine, reported sales of 86.15 billion euros ($93.46 billion), up 13% on an organic basis from the previous year. Analysts had forecast annual sales of EUR85.74 billion, according to FactSet.

The company's results suggest year-end demand and profit margins were resilient, Citi analysts said in a research note, adding that they should quell investor concerns about the outlook for the luxury industry stemming from mixed results among smaller companies in recent weeks.

