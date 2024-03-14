LVMH : Stifel raises price target

Stifel reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on LVMH, with a price target raised from 860 to 925 euros, in the wake of an updated model for the French luxury giant ahead of its quarterly business update due in mid-April.



The broker anticipates a relatively sluggish start to the year, but believes that 'momentum should improve during 2024, driven by Chinese overseas purchases, a gradual recovery in the US, and improved comparatives in the second half'.



Cost control should enable the fashion and leather goods division to achieve stable margins in 2024 and protect the exceptional profitability gains of 2021-22, underpinning a revaluation of the share from pre-pandemic levels', it continues.



