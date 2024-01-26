LVMH : UBS raises its price target

While maintaining its 'neutral' position on LVMH, UBS has raised its target price from €747 to €760, a new target that offers an 11% upside potential for the world's number one luxury goods company, the day after its publication.



LVMH has achieved a solid end to 2023, buoyed by better-than-expected cost control", acknowledges the broker, who nevertheless cites limited short-term visibility and margin growth potential.



