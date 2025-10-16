UBS has upgraded the LVMH stock to Buy (from Neutral) and raised its target price to €680 (from €513) following the publication of its Q3 figures.

Following the Q3 results, which were a game changer and showed the visible effects of the turnaround measures, we are raising our estimates for the first time in two years and upgrading the stock to Buy, UBS said.

LVMH posted revenue of €18.28bn in Q3 2025, up 1% organically compared with Q3 2024.