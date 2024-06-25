LVMH: acquisition of Swiza, owner of L'Epée 1839
exceptional mechanisms and grand complications'.
This acquisition testifies to the LVMH Group's commitment to preserving and nurturing historic know-how, in order to guarantee its transmission and development
.
Based in Delémont, in the Swiss Jura, L'Epée 1839 has been perpetuating exceptional watchmaking expertise for 185 years, serving creations imagined, developed and produced in-house.
L'Epée has initiated a number of watchmaking partnerships that we will maintain and develop with Arnaud Nicolas, and I am delighted by the untapped creative potential offered by the universes of the various LVMH Group houses combined with this exceptional expertise", commented Frédéric Arnault, Chairman and CEO of the LVMH Watches Division.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction