On Tuesday LVMH shares benefited from a positive rating from HSBC, posting one of the strongest gains in Paris and Europe, with analysts at the British bank expressing greater optimism about the French luxury goods giant's prospects.



At 1:45 p.m., the stock was up 2.9%, marking the second-strongest gain on the CAC 40 and ranking among the best performers on the STOXX 600.



After a difficult period for the sector, HSBC believes it is time to take a slightly more positive view on luxury goods, saying it anticipates a slight recovery in sales in H2 2025 before a return to solid and profitable growth in 2026.



Although US consumers face short-term headwinds in Q4, we believe Chinese consumers are likely to become more involved, and that both will contribute to better growth next year, the broker explains.



And while we have doubts about Louis Vuitton's ability to grow at or above the mid-single digits range over the long term, we believe in Dior's rebound, HSBC adds, which also believes that cost control will help the group defend its margins, not to mention the benefits of simplifying its structure.



HSBC has therefore upgraded the stock from 'hold' to 'buy' with a target price increased from €535 to €625.



The stock already rose almost 2% last week, in a bearish Paris market, thanks to encouraging comments from Swiss watchmaker Swatch on trends in the US, despite the new US tariff regime.