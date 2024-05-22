LVMH: negotiations underway for the purchase of Paris Match
The Board noted 'the satisfactory progress' of the exclusive discussions with LVMH, which began on February 27, 2024.
This protocol envisages the sale of Paris Match for 120 million euros, subject to finalization of negotiations.
Employee representatives will be consulted. Signature of the final agreements is scheduled for the end of July 2024, and the sale, subject to approval by the competition authorities, could be completed by the end of September 2024.
