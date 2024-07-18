LVMH: new CEOs for Hublot and TAG Heuer in September
CEO of Hublot since 2012, whose growth he orchestrated over two decades, Ricardo Guadalupe has wished to retire from the operational management of this house, of which he will become honorary president.
He will be replaced as CEO of Hublot by Julien Tornare, currently CEO of TAG Heuer, a position that will be held by Antoine Pin, currently CEO of Bvlgari Horlogerie since September 2019.
