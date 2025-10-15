LVMH has announced sales of €18.28bn in Q3 2025, up 1% organically compared to Q3 2024.



In detail, the Selective Retailing division posted the strongest organic growth (+7%), thanks to a sustained performance by Sephora and an improvement in DFS's business in Asia, particularly in Macau and Hong Kong.



Watches & Jewelry (+2%) benefited from the momentum of Tiffany & Co. and Bvlgari, as well as the success of new watch creations unveiled at the Geneva Watch Days.



Fragrances & Cosmetics also grew by 2%, supported by launches at Dior, Guerlain, and Givenchy.



Wines & Spirits recorded organic growth of 1%, driven by an improvement in champagnes and Provence rosés.



Only the Fashion & Leather Goods division declined by 2% organically, due to an unfavorable comparison base linked to the strong recovery of tourism in Japan in 2024.



Louis Vuitton nevertheless continued to demonstrate its creative vitality, notably with the launch of 'La Beauté Louis Vuitton'.



In its outlook, LVMH states that it remains confident despite an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, relying on 'the dynamism of its brands and the talent of its teams' to continue its growth in the global luxury market. No change in guidance has been announced.



Furthermore, during the first nine months of the year, the group recorded sales of €58.1bn, down 2% organically compared to the same period a year earlier (and down 4% on a reported basis). 'LVMH is demonstrating good resilience and continues its strong momentum of innovation despite a turbulent geopolitical and economic environment, it says.