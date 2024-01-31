LVMH: organizes LVMH Watch Week in Miami

LVMH is organizing the fifth edition of LVMH Watch Week in Miami from January 28 to February 1, 2024, to present the new products of its six watchmaking Houses to journalists and retailers from around the world.



While the 2023 edition brought together four Maisons in Singapore - Bulgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer and Zenith - this fifth edition is expanded to include Daniel Roth and Gérald Genta.



' For this 5th edition, LVMH Watch Week is being held for the first time in Miami, in the United States, a strategic region for our Group', said Stéphane Bianchi, Chairman and CEO of LVMH's Watches & Jewelry Division.



With nearly 42,000 employees, over 1,000 boutiques and 13 production sites, the United States is one of the growth engines for the Group and its Houses.



