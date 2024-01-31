LVMH: organizes LVMH Watch Week in Miami
While the 2023 edition brought together four Maisons in Singapore - Bulgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer and Zenith - this fifth edition is expanded to include Daniel Roth and Gérald Genta.
' For this 5th edition, LVMH Watch Week is being held for the first time in Miami, in the United States, a strategic region for our Group', said Stéphane Bianchi, Chairman and CEO of LVMH's Watches & Jewelry Division.
With nearly 42,000 employees, over 1,000 boutiques and 13 production sites, the United States is one of the growth engines for the Group and its Houses.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction