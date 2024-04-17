LVMH : price target raised by Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF has reiterated its 'outperform' rating on LVMH, with a price target raised from €835 to €857, suggesting a 12-month upside potential of around 10%, the day after the world's leading luxury goods group released its quarterly trading update.



On the whole, the research firm considers the first-quarter publication 'rather reassuring, even if growth in the fashion and leather goods division is confirmed to be a little sluggish at this stage'.



In addition, Oddo BHF notes that the share's lacklustre performance at the start of the year 'leads to a slightly more perceptible discount of its PE and EV/EBIT multiples to the sector's weighted average, at close to -7%/-8%'.



