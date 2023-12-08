PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - LVMH signed a deal to sell a majority stake in Cruise Line Holdings Co, the parent company of the Starboard & Onboard Cruise Services businesses, to a group of private investors, the French luxury group said on Friday.

"The new investors are strategic partners in the vacation retail space with a culture of innovation and a growth mindset," LVMH said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Piotr Lipinski, Editing by Louise Heavens)