LVMH: share price at a standstill, analyst lowers target

December 06, 2023 at 09:44 am EST Share

The LVMH share is showing signs of heaviness on Wednesday on the Paris Bourse, as analysts at Barclays have announced that they have lowered their price target on the stock.



At around 3:30 pm, the luxury giant is unchanged or almost unchanged, while at the same time, the CAC 40 index is up 0.6%.



Barclays, which downgraded its recommendation on the stock last September, says it has lowered its target from 820 to 800 euros.



In a note, the research firm says it is comfortable with its new 'weight in line' recommendation, saying it anticipates a slowdown in the group's growth momentum, as well as potential bad news for its profit margins.



While posting a slight gain of 4.8% since the start of the year, LVMH shares are perfectly stable (-0.2%) over the past 12 months.



