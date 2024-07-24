PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French luxury giant LVMH dropped more than 4% at the market open on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter sales growth below consensus estimates.

The world's biggest luxury group said on Tuesday its quarterly sales rose 1% year on year to 20.98 bln euros ($22.76 bln), undershooting a poll by LSEG analysts for 21.6 billion.

The earnings miss weighed on other luxury stocks too on Wednesday, with Hermes and Kering both sliding around 3%.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)