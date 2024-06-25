LVMH announces the acquisition of Swiza, owner of L'Epée 1839, a prestigious Swiss manufacturer of high-end clocks and authentic 'objets d'art' featuring exceptional mechanisms and intricacies.

This acquisition of a jewel in the crown of Haute Horlogerie is further proof of the LVMH Group's determination to preserve and develop historic savoir-faire, and to ensure that it is passed on and cultivated over time.

Based in Delémont, in the Swiss Jura, L'Epée 1839 has been perpetuating exceptional watchmaking expertise for 185 years, crafting creations that have been conceived, developed and produced in-house. Now specialising in clocks, the company is recognised for its unrivalled expertise and its unique creative vision in combining form and function.

Each clock represents a genuine technical feat, incorporating major horological intricacies such as perpetual calendars, tourbillons, retrograde hands, and more. Special features include power reserves of up to 8,760 hours, or a full year - a signature of the Maison - and unparalleled design and aesthetics, always incorporating a poetic or humorous touch. Finally, each mechanical or design element serves as a creative ornament combining the unique qualities of the timepiece with a superior watchmaking expertise.

When it was founded by Auguste L'Epée in the 19th century, the company initially specialised in the manufacture of watch components and was a pioneer in the production of music boxes. It then evolved to develop a range of cutting-edge timepieces, firstly by producing carriage clocks appreciated by travelling officers, and then, over the course the 20th century, by expanding its range of exclusive clocks. This evolution has enabled the company to distinguish itself through its many technical and technological innovations.

The creations of Maison L'Epée 1839 fast became a gauge for quality, and have been made popular by Heads of State, ministers and royal families, for whom these 'objets d'art' are considered as a special heritage gift on the occasion of official visits.

More recently, L'Epée 1839 has forged prestigious and creative partnerships with several luxury and watchmaking Maisons with a view to creating exceptional timepieces. Numerous projects have been launched with LVMH Group Maisons, including Tiffany, which presented a carriage clock in the shape of the first Formula 1 cars from the 1950s, to mark the reopening of its historic boutique on 5th Avenue in New York in 2023. Louis Vuitton also called on the expertise of the craftsmen at L'Epée 1839 to create a hot-air balloon, a symbol regularly used by the Maison.

Today, the production of these unique timepieces brings together a wide range of professions, craftsmen and savoir-faire: more than 80 designers, engineers, watchmakers, mechanics and employees work alongside Arnaud Nicolas, CEO and Creative Director, and will continue to bring their skills, know-how and motivation to all our current and future customers.

"L'Epée 1839 is a brand of mechanical objets d'art with an unrivalled and unique expertise. Its creations span the ages; from officer's carriage clocks, to space rockets, to the automotive inspirations of the 1950s, its products appeal to a public of enthusiasts for fine mechanics. L'Epée is also a renowned manufacturer, with the capacity to develop and design objects, and in particular the unique ability to interpret horological intricacies in three dimensions. Most of the company's components are produced in-house demonstrating its strong creative prowess. L'Epée has initiated a number of watchmaking partnerships that we will maintain and develop with Arnaud Nicolas, and I am excited by the untapped creative potential of the various LVMH Group Maisons associated with this exceptional expertise," said Frédéric Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Watches Division.