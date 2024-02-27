By Pierre Bertrand

Lagardere entered into exclusive discussions with LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to sell the magazine Paris Match.

The French media company said Tuesday, while disclosing its year-end results, that it received an offer by the owner of the Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine brands for the magazine.

The company's board of directors chose to enter into talks with the French luxury group during their Tuesday meeting, the company said.

Lagardere, of which Vivendi owns 60% as of November, added that employee representatives would be consulted in due course.

