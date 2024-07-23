By Andrea Figueras

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury-goods company, reported first-half revenue below market estimates and said it approaches the second half with confidence.

The French conglomerate's revenue fell 1% on year to 41.68 billion euros ($45.40 billion), it said Tuesday. The result compares with analysts' forecasts of EUR42.22 billion, according to a poll of estimates compiled by Visible Alpha.

