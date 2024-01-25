Louis Vuitton Owner's Sales Beat Expectations

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it entered the new year with confidence after posting above-forecast sales for 2023..

Vince McMahon Accused of Sex Trafficking by WWE Staffer

In a new lawsuit, the woman who McMahon paid to keep quiet now says he pressured her to have sex with him and others. The allegations raise questions about a 2022 board probe.

IPO Market Is Struggling in First Big Test of 2024

Healthcare-services company BrightSpring is on track to price its IPO below expectations after investors balked at the original price range.

Macy's Stock Surges on Report of Another Buyout Bid

The activist battle over department-store chain Macy's may be heating up.

Microsoft Cuts 8% of Videogaming Staff

The layoffs follow the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October.

Humana Reports Steep Losses, Signals More Trouble for Next Year

The insurer's announcement will likely hit the entire sector because it suggested issues extend through the Medicare business.

American Airlines stock soars as focus on flight reliability fuels big profit beat

American Airlines' stock took flight Thursday after the air carrier beat fourth-quarter profit expectations by a wide margin and provided an upbeat 2024 outlook, while recording best-ever flight-reliability measures over the holiday period.

Southwest Cuts Boeing 737 MAX 7 Planes From Its 2024 Fleet Plan

In its earnings, Southwest posted a loss of 37 cents a share, similar to last year's loss and well below the 12 cents profit analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected.

Comcast sheds fewer internet subscribers than expected while beating on earnings

Broadband subscriber losses have been a notable story for cable stocks lately.

Alaska Airlines Warns of $150 Million Hit From Boeing Grounding

The company says the grounding of its Boeing fleet after a midflight door-plug blowout will weigh on its ability to increase flying capacity.

