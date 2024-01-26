Warburg Pincus and TA Associates to Sell Procare Solutions in $1.86 Billion Deal

Buyout shop Warburg Pincus has backed Procare since 2018, while peer TA has been an investor since 2015.

Jamie Dimon Shakes Up JPMorgan Leadership Again

Jennifer Piepszak, a CEO contender, moves to leading the corporate and investment bank.

Levi Strauss to Cut Corporate Workforce by Up to 15%

The jeans maker said it's looking to increase global productivity in the first half of the year. The company also reported an increase in sales in the fourth quarter.

Intel Gives Muted Outlook Even as PC Recovery Lifts Sales

The chip maker hopes that the AI boom will lift fortunes.

Lumen Wins More Support for Deal Pushing out Debt Maturities

Lumen Technologies garnered the support of more debtholders for an out-of-court restructuring deal that would allow the telecom company to push out maturities past 2027.

How Microsoft Catapulted to $3 Trillion on the Back of AI

Microsoft is the second company ever to end the trading day above $3 trillion, reflecting investors' confidence in an old tech company leading the AI revolution.

Apple Issues Changes to Operating System, App Store to Comply With EU Law

The changes will help to protect EU users from the "unavoidable increased privacy and security threats this regulation brings," Apple said.

FTC Launches Probe of Big Tech's AI Investments

The agency has issued orders seeking information about artificial-intelligence investments to Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon.com, Anthropic and Google-owner Alphabet.

Louis Vuitton Owner's Sales Beat Expectations

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it entered the new year with confidence after posting above-forecast sales for 2023..

Visa Profit Climbs Amid Higher Payments Volume

The digital payments company posted a net profit of $4.89 billion, citing resilient consumer spending.

