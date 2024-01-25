FTC Announces AI Review to Probe Roles of Big Tech Companies

The agency has issued orders seeking information about artificial-intelligence investments to Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon.com, Anthropic and Google-owner Alphabet.

Louis Vuitton Owner's Sales Beat Expectations

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it entered the new year with confidence after posting above-forecast sales for 2023..

Vince McMahon Accused of Sex Trafficking by WWE Staffer

In a new lawsuit, the woman who McMahon paid to keep quiet now says he pressured her to have sex with him and others. The allegations raise questions about a 2022 board probe.

IPO Market Is Struggling in First Big Test of 2024

Healthcare-services company BrightSpring is on track to price its IPO below expectations after investors balked at the original price range.

Macy's Stock Surges on Report of Another Buyout Bid

The activist battle over department-store chain Macy's may be heating up.

Apple Issues Changes to Operating System, App Store to Comply With EU Law

The changes will help to protect EU users from the "unavoidable increased privacy and security threats this regulation brings," Apple said.

Microsoft Cuts 8% of Videogaming Staff

The layoffs follow the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October.

Humana Reports Steep Losses, Signals More Trouble for Next Year

The insurer's announcement will likely hit the entire sector because it suggested issues extend through the Medicare business.

Tesla Makes It Harder for Investors to Ignore Its Problems

CEO Elon Musk wants people to think of Tesla as a tech company, but auto-company snags keep getting in the way.

American Airlines stock soars as focus on flight reliability fuels big profit beat

American Airlines' stock took flight Thursday after the air carrier beat fourth-quarter profit expectations by a wide margin and provided an upbeat 2024 outlook, while recording best-ever flight-reliability measures over the holiday period.

