Levi Strauss to Cut Global Corporate Workforce by Up to 15%, 4Q Sales Rise

The jeans maker said it's looking to increase global productivity by cutting its global corporate workforce by 10% to 15% in the first half of the year. .

Intel Gives Muted Outlook Even As PC Recovery Lifts Sales

The chip-maker hopes that the AI boom will lift fortunes.

Microsoft Crosses $3 Trillion in Value, Boosted by AI

Microsoft is the second company ever to end the trading day above $3 trillion, reflecting investors' confidence in an old tech company leading the AI revolution.

Visa Profit Climbs Amid Higher Payments Volume

The digital payments company posted a net profit of $4.89 billion, citing resilient consumer spending.

GM's Cruise Says U.S. Is Investigating Driverless Car's Collision With Pedestrian

Law firm hired by company found a failure of leadership in its dealings with regulators.

FTC Announces AI Review to Probe Roles of Big Tech Companies

The agency has issued orders seeking information about artificial-intelligence investments to Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon.com, Anthropic and Google-owner Alphabet.

Louis Vuitton Owner's Sales Beat Expectations

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it entered the new year with confidence after posting above-forecast sales for 2023..

Vince McMahon Accused of Sex Trafficking by WWE Staffer

In a new lawsuit, the woman who McMahon paid to keep quiet now says he pressured her to have sex with him and others. The allegations raise questions about a 2022 board probe.

Will the IPO Market Spring Back in 2024? The First Big Debut Offers Clues

Healthcare-services company BrightSpring is on track to price its IPO below expectations after investors balked at the original price range.

Macy's Stock Surges on Report of Another Buyout Bid

The activist battle over department-store chain Macy's may be heating up.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-24 1715ET