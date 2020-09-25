Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/25 02:18:51 pm
402.05 EUR   +0.06%
02:01pDepartment store chain Neiman Marcus emerges from bankruptcy
RE
12:28pEUROPE : Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
04:57aVirus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Department store chain Neiman Marcus emerges from bankruptcy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Holding Co said on Friday it has completed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process, emerging from one of the highest-profile retail collapses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its restructuring plan eliminated more than $4 billion of debt and $200 million of annual interest expense.

The luxury department store chain said it had a new board of directors, including former LVMH North America Chairman Pauline Brown and former eBay Inc Chief Strategy Officer Kris Miller.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck will continue to serve as chief Executive Officer of Neiman Marcus Group, which had filed for bankruptcy protection in May.

The 113-year-old company's new owners, which include PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Sixth Street Partners LLC are funding a $750 million exit financing package that fully refinances its debtor-in-possession loan. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.74% 348.6 Real-time Quote.-23.12%
EBAY INC. 0.89% 52.25 Delayed Quote.43.40%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.40% 400.2 Real-time Quote.-2.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
02:01pDepartment store chain Neiman Marcus emerges from bankruptcy
RE
12:28pEUROPE : Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
04:57aVirus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
02:52aLVMH : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
09/24BERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaire Arnault builds up Lagardere holding
RE
09/24LVMH : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
09/23BERNARD ARNAULT : Qatar fund emboldens calls for governance change at Lagardere
RE
09/23Qatar fund emboldens calls for governance change at Lagardere
RE
09/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/23ARNAUD LAGARDÈRE : Lagardere welcomes Qatar's demand for board representation - ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 571 M 52 972 M 52 972 M
Net income 2020 4 203 M 4 885 M 4 885 M
Net Debt 2020 16 348 M 19 003 M 19 003 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,7x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 202 B 236 B 235 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,80x
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 428,65 €
Last Close Price 401,80 €
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.99%235 585
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.36.22%41 124
VF CORPORATION-30.39%27 030
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED49.25%11 130
MONCLER S.P.A.-12.15%10 364
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-10.12%5 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group