Department store chain Neiman Marcus emerges from bankruptcy

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Holding Co said on Friday
it has completed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process,
emerging from one of the highest-profile retail collapses during
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its restructuring plan eliminated more than $4 billion of
debt and $200 million of annual interest expense.
The luxury department store chain said it had a new board of
directors, including former LVMH North America
Chairman Pauline Brown and former eBay Inc Chief
Strategy Officer Kris Miller.
Geoffroy van Raemdonck will continue to serve as chief
Executive Officer of Neiman Marcus Group, which had filed for
bankruptcy protection in May.
The 113-year-old company's new owners, which include PIMCO,
Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Sixth Street Partners
LLC are funding a $750 million exit financing package that fully
refinances its debtor-in-possession loan.
