Factbox: Key dates in LVMH-Tiffany's legal dispute

10/28/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

(Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co is close to reaching an agreement with LVMH to lower the price of its acquisition by the French luxury goods giant to $131.5 per share, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The original deal, agreed last November, envisaged LVMH buying Tiffany for $135 per share.

But the French group said last month it could no longer complete the deal, citing what it said was Tiffany's poor performance during the coronavirus pandemic and a French government letter asking it to delay the acquisition.

The two sides have been facing off in a Delaware court, with Tiffany seeking to force LVMH to honour the deal.

Following are key dates in the legal dispute in the run-up to the trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 5.

Nov. 2-25 - Key witnesses in the case, including LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, due to give depositions.

Nov. 20 - Tiffany is expected to announce a quarterly dividend payment of $0.58 per share.

Nov. 24 - The acquisition must be completed by this date, under the original contract.

Jan. 5, 2021 - Four-day trial due to start in Delaware.

Jan. 6 - A letter to LVMH by the French foreign minister asked the group to delay completing the deal until Jan. 6.

Feb. 3 - U.S. antitrust clearance of the deal expires.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Jessica Di Napoli; Editing by Mike Harrison)


