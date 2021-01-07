Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Factbox: LVMH's jewellery and watches business

01/07/2021 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH closed its $15.8 billion acquisition of U.S. jeweller Tiffany on Thursday, installing some of its senior executives to run the business.

The deal, first announced more than a year ago, will help LVMH, owner of brands such as Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, to expand in jewellery, which has been one of the fastest-growing parts of the luxury goods market.

Here are some facts about LVMH's jewellery and watches division based on annual reports and the company's website:

Set up in 1999, watches and jewellery is the newest of LVMH's six business divisions.

A milestone for the jewellery business was its 2011 acquisition of Italy's Bulgari for 3.7 billion euros, at the time the largest luxury goods deal in a decade.

Other brands in the division comprise Chaumet, TAG Heuer, Fred, Hublot and Zenith.

With 4.4 billion euros (5.4 billion) in sales, and earnings of 736 million euros in 2019, the division accounted for just 8% of sales and 6% of earnings from recurring operations.

The business is relatively small compared with LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, home to Christian Dior, Givenchy and other brands such as Fendi and Louis Vuitton.

But it has expanded rapidly. In 2010, before the Bulgari deal, sales from jewellery and watches were 985 million euros, 5% of the group total, and profits were 128 million euros, just 3% of the total.

Tiffany, founded in New York in 1837, reported net sales of $4.4 billion and net earnings of $541 million in the year to the end of January, 2020. ($1 = 0.8161 euros)

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Keith Weir;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.68% 460 Real-time Quote.-1.45%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 2.59% 515.3 Real-time Quote.-1.68%
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
12:20pFACTBOX : LVMH's jewellery and watches business
RE
11:42aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Replaces Leadership at Tiffany -- Update
DJ
11:32aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Replaces Leadership at Tiffany
DJ
10:23aLVMH Closes on $15.8 Billion Acquisition of Tiffany; Makes Leadership Changes
MT
09:12aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Completes Acquisition of Tiffany, Names New L..
DJ
08:54aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : completes the acquisition of Tiffany and Co.
PU
08:41aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : completes the acquisition of Tiffany & Co.
AQ
07:49aPRESS RELEASE : Trade republic bank launches its innovative mobile-first trading..
DJ
02:01aBERNARD ARNAULT : LV Executive, Arnault Son to Lead Tiffany After Acquisition by..
DJ
01/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna, Walgreens, Alibaba
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 054 M 55 261 M 55 261 M
Net income 2020 4 149 M 5 089 M 5 089 M
Net Debt 2020 13 860 M 17 000 M 17 000 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,9x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 253 B 310 B 310 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 495,23 €
Last Close Price 502,30 €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.68%310 496
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.4.37%47 345
VF CORPORATION-0.09%34 118
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED2.35%17 400
MONCLER S.P.A.-2.99%15 098
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.2.39%8 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ