LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/05 06:12:01 am
432.4 EUR   +2.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Appoints CEO of Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon, Mercier

11/05/2020 | 05:54am EST

By Giulia Petroni

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Thursday that Berta de Pablos-Barbier has been appointed chief executive officer of Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon and Mercier effective on Jan. 1, 2021.

The French luxury-goods giant said Ms. Pablos-Barbier will succeed Stephane Baschiera, who will retire at the end of January. She will report to Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moet Hennessy, and become a member of the company's executive committee.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 0553ET


Financials
Sales 2020 45 331 M 53 450 M 53 450 M
Net income 2020 4 271 M 5 036 M 5 036 M
Net Debt 2020 12 932 M 15 248 M 15 248 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,7x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 212 B 249 B 250 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 450,70 €
Last Close Price 421,80 €
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE1.83%248 614
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.46.84%42 629
VF CORPORATION-30.18%27 593
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED78.80%12 903
MONCLER S.P.A.-10.16%10 677
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-18.92%6 383
