LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Appoints CEO of Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon, Mercier

By Giulia Petroni

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Thursday that Berta de Pablos-Barbier has been appointed chief executive officer of Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon and Mercier effective on Jan. 1, 2021.

The French luxury-goods giant said Ms. Pablos-Barbier will succeed Stephane Baschiera, who will retire at the end of January. She will report to Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moet Hennessy, and become a member of the company's executive committee.

