LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Completes Acquisition of Tiffany, Names New Leadership

01/07/2021 | 09:12am EST
By Joshua Kirby

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of U.S. jeweler Tiffany, bringing to a close the luxury-goods sector's biggest deal of the last year, and revealed the business's new leadership.

The French conglomerate said Anthony Ledru will become chief executive of Tiffany, while Alexandre Arnault, son of LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, will become executive vice president, product and communications. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Ledru was executive vice president at LVMH's Louis Vuitton business and was previously employed by Tiffany, while Alexandre Arnault was CEO at LVMH's luggage maker Rimowa.

Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke will become chairman of Tiffany's board of directors.

Tiffany's current CEO, Alessandro Bogliolo, will remain at Tiffany until Jan. 22 to oversee the transition before leaving the company.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 0911ET

Financials
Sales 2020 45 054 M 55 258 M 55 258 M
Net income 2020 4 149 M 5 089 M 5 089 M
Net Debt 2020 13 860 M 16 999 M 16 999 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,9x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 253 B 310 B 310 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 495,23 €
Last Close Price 502,30 €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.68%310 496
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.4.37%47 345
VF CORPORATION-0.09%34 118
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED2.35%17 400
MONCLER S.P.A.-2.99%15 098
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.2.39%8 166
