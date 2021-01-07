LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Completes Acquisition of Tiffany, Names New Leadership

By Joshua Kirby

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of U.S. jeweler Tiffany, bringing to a close the luxury-goods sector's biggest deal of the last year, and revealed the business's new leadership.

The French conglomerate said Anthony Ledru will become chief executive of Tiffany, while Alexandre Arnault, son of LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, will become executive vice president, product and communications. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Ledru was executive vice president at LVMH's Louis Vuitton business and was previously employed by Tiffany, while Alexandre Arnault was CEO at LVMH's luggage maker Rimowa.

Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke will become chairman of Tiffany's board of directors.

Tiffany's current CEO, Alessandro Bogliolo, will remain at Tiffany until Jan. 22 to oversee the transition before leaving the company.

