LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/30 07:02:23 am
496.975 EUR   +0.20%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Digital Chief Steps Down; New Omnichannel Role Created -BoF
DJ
03:09aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 2020 Interim dividend
PU
02:56aLVMH : 2020 Interim dividend
AQ
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Digital Chief Steps Down; New Omnichannel Role Created -BoF

11/30/2020 | 06:48am EST
--LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's chief digital officer, Ian Rogers, is stepping down and a new "chief omnichannel officer" role is being created for his replacement, industry journal The Business of Fashion reports, citing an internal announcement.

--Mr. Rogers is leaving to join cryptocurrency startup Ledger but will retain an advisory role at the French luxury-goods giant, BoF reports. To replace him, Louis Vuitton Vice President Michael David will take the new role of chief omnichannel officer, the publication adds.

Full story: https://bit.ly/39tNMeC

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-20 0647ET

Financials
Sales 2020 45 270 M 54 252 M 54 252 M
Net income 2020 4 221 M 5 058 M 5 058 M
Net Debt 2020 13 823 M 16 566 M 16 566 M
P/E ratio 2020 61,3x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 250 B 299 B 299 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,82x
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 460,74 €
Last Close Price 496,00 €
Spread / Highest target 8,87%
Spread / Average Target -7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE19.75%298 501
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.57.72%47 615
VF CORPORATION-13.99%33 431
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED84.15%13 703
MONCLER S.P.A.2.35%12 394
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-0.67%7 610
