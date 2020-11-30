LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Digital Chief Steps Down; New Omnichannel Role Created -BoF

--LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's chief digital officer, Ian Rogers, is stepping down and a new "chief omnichannel officer" role is being created for his replacement, industry journal The Business of Fashion reports, citing an internal announcement.

--Mr. Rogers is leaving to join cryptocurrency startup Ledger but will retain an advisory role at the French luxury-goods giant, BoF reports. To replace him, Louis Vuitton Vice President Michael David will take the new role of chief omnichannel officer, the publication adds.

Full story: https://bit.ly/39tNMeC

