Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Louis Vuitton, Dior Cushioned LVMH Sales in Luxury Slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

By Matthew Dalton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said strong growth at its biggest fashion brands buoyed revenue in the third quarter, partly offsetting steep declines in other segments of the conglomerate's luxury empire that have been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue at the French conglomerate's fashion and leather goods division, which includes Louis Vuitton and Dior, rose 12% compared to a year ago. Sales of Hennessy Cognac held steady, driven by strong consumption in the U.S.

But LVMH's other business fared badly, pulling down overall revenue 7% to EUR11.96 billion ($13.99 billion). A dearth of festive occasions hurt the conglomerate's champagne business, which includes Dom Perignon and Moet & Chandon. A sharp drop in air travel slammed DFS, LVMH's travel retail division.

And revenue at its watches and jewelry division was down 14%. The decline could have implications for the legal battle that LVMH is waging with Tiffany & Co. over its soured deal to buy the U,S. jeweler. LVMH in court filings has argued that the pandemic has been particularly damaging for Tiffany, causing a material adverse change in the business that would allow the French conglomerate to back out of the merger.

Tiffany, in an unexpected announcement Thursday before LVMH's results, said its revenue fell "slightly" in August and September compared to a year ago, and operating earnings rose 25%. Tiffany's announcement was meant to refute LVMH's argument that the pandemic has fundamentally damaged Tiffany's business, a person close to Tiffany said.

"We are very pleased with the way the business has rebounded following the first quarter and continues to rebound in the third quarter, especially in Mainland China, and to recover in the United States," Tiffany Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo said.

Jean Jacques Guiony, LVMH's chief financial officer, said the conglomerate's watches and jewelry brands, including Bulgari and Tag Heuer, suffered from Chinese and other Asian travellers being stuck at home, where they are less likely to splurge than when on trips abroad. Those brands aren't as strong among Western clients as LVMH's big fashion brands, Mr. Guiony said.

"We lost a big chunk of the touristic business," he said. "We didn't have the boost of the local client bases, which are less well-developed than they are at Louis Vuitton and Dior."

Bulgari has been so successful in Asia, the Middle East and Russia that the brand has focused less on cultivating clients in Western Europe, Mr. Guiony said. "It's clear the current situation means we need to do that as well," he said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1341ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
01:42pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Louis Vuitton, Dior Cushioned LVMH Sales in L..
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:26pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 3Q Revenue Fell, But Some Areas Returned to G..
DJ
12:15pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Ventes du 3e trimestre 2020
PU
12:00pSurging Vuitton sales boost LVMH despite pandemic woes
RE
12:00pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Significant improvement in trends in the thir..
PU
11:46aLVMH : Significant improvement in trends in the third quarter of 2020 in Wines &..
GL
11:46aLVMH : Significant improvement in trends in the third quarter of 2020 in Wines &..
AQ
10:02aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tiffany & Co, Morgan Stanley, Roche...
08:24aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany touts recovering sales as legal battl..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 296 M 52 959 M 52 959 M
Net income 2020 4 156 M 4 859 M 4 859 M
Net Debt 2020 17 308 M 20 236 M 20 236 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,8x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 207 B - 243 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,96x
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 436,74 €
Last Close Price 412,20 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.48%243 641
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.51.97%45 879
VF CORPORATION-24.00%29 512
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED61.88%12 326
MONCLER S.P.A.-7.91%10 952
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-19.60%6 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group