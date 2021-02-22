LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Moet Hennessy buys in to rap star Jay-Z's champagne brand

* Moet to buy 50% of Armand de Brignac champagne brand
* Latest tie-up between luxury brand and celebrity
PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - LVMH's Moet Hennessy is
buying a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac
champagne brand, the latest luxury brand to try to broaden its
appeal with a celebrity tie-up.
"I'm proud to welcome the Arnault family into ours through
this partnership," the "Empire State of Mind" singer said in a
statement, referring to the family that runs LVMH.
Financial terms of the deal, which was reported earlier by
the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and New York Times,
were not disclosed.
Historic luxury brands around the world have struck
partnership deals with celebrities, seeking to appeal to younger
customers, with Jay-Z's pop star wife Beyonce already involved
in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.
Last year, cosmetics company Coty agreed to buy a
20% stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand
KKW, although earlier this month LVMH put on hold its Fenty
fashion venture with pop star Rihanna.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)