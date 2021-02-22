Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Moet Hennessy buys in to rap star Jay-Z's champagne brand

02/22/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Moet to buy 50% of Armand de Brignac champagne brand

* Latest tie-up between luxury brand and celebrity

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - LVMH's Moet Hennessy is buying a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand, the latest luxury brand to try to broaden its appeal with a celebrity tie-up.

"I'm proud to welcome the Arnault family into ours through this partnership," the "Empire State of Mind" singer said in a statement, referring to the family that runs LVMH.

Financial terms of the deal, which was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and New York Times, were not disclosed.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities, seeking to appeal to younger customers, with Jay-Z's pop star wife Beyonce already involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.

Last year, cosmetics company Coty agreed to buy a 20% stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand KKW, although earlier this month LVMH put on hold its Fenty fashion venture with pop star Rihanna. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
08:44aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Moet Hennessy buys in to rap star Jay-Z's cha..
RE
07:09aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Jay-Z and LVMH Pop the Cork in Champagne Tie-..
DJ
06:58aLouis Vuitton owner backed PE firm L Catterton launches $250 mln SPAC
RE
02/19HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès Shows Little Wear From Pandemic -- Heard on the St..
DJ
02/18How Amsterdam is stealing a march on rivals as Brexit trading hub
RE
02/17KERING : Gucci Lags Behind Rivals as Tourist Shoppers Stay Home -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/17Mall owner Klepierre's 2020 rental income takes lockdown blow
RE
02/17KERING : Gucci's Lower Price Tag Looks Justified
DJ
02/17KERING : Gucci Lags Behind Rivals as Tourist Shoppers Stay Home -- Update
DJ
02/17LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Gucci stumbles as Kering gears up for brand's..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56 115 M 68 059 M 68 059 M
Net income 2021 7 763 M 9 415 M 9 415 M
Net Debt 2021 14 801 M 17 951 M 17 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 273 B 331 B 331 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,13x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 148 343
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 557,95 €
Last Close Price 541,80 €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Croisset Independent Director
Diego della Valle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE6.05%331 243
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-4.54%43 302
VF CORPORATION-5.87%31 494
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-2.44%16 587
MONCLER S.P.A.6.34%16 352
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.32.85%9 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ