Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Tells Tiffany Staff to Return to Office Two Days a Week -- Update

02/05/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Suzanne Kapner

After taking control of Tiffany & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is telling the U.S. jeweler's employees to come back to the office.

The French luxury-goods giant instructed Tiffany's corporate staff to return to the office two days a week beginning March 1, according to people familiar with the situation. "It's critical at this time of change that we adopt a hybrid approach to onsite-remote working," LVMH told employees in a memo this week.

Tiffany will join a small list of large New York companies that have required employees to return to the office, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. In Houston, Shell Oil Co. and some other energy companies brought back workers as early as May or June, only to send them home again amid coronavirus outbreaks.

A spokesman for Tiffany had no immediate comment.

Some companies that had hoped to bring employees back this spring are moving that target to late summer and beyond as Covid-19 case counts remain elevated. About 14% of New York City workers have returned, according to data from Kastle Systems, a security firm that has been tracking access-card swipes at offices.

The seven-day average of the percent of New York City Covid-19 tests that come back positive is 5%, according to state data, down from a recent high of 6.4% in early January. The World Health Organization recommends that positivity rates stay below 5% for at least two weeks before easing shutdown restrictions.

LVMH's acquisition of Tiffany closed on Jan. 7, after a tumultuous few months in which it tried to back out of the deal. It accused Tiffany executives of mismanaging the company during the pandemic and fought to renegotiate the price, prompting both companies to sue each other. In the end, LVMH bought Tiffany for $15.8 billion, a 2.6% discount from the original price.

Now, LVMH, led by Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, must revive Tiffany at a time when it has been deprived of crucial tourist spending and when the broader industry is still reeling from the damage wrought by the pandemic. LVMH hopes that having people in the office will speed up the integration, one of the people familiar with the situation said.

LVMH believes that having people physically present is an important part of a successful and collaborative culture, another person said.

In early January, LVMH installed new leadership at Tiffany. LVMH executive Anthony Ledru returned to Tiffany, where he previously oversaw North American operations, as chief executive. Mr. Arnault's son Alexandre Arnault was named executive vice president of product and communications.

The back-to-work edict is in keeping with LVMH's policies for its other companies, which include Louis Vuitton and Dior, and its staff in France. LVMH's U.S. employees have been working with this hybrid model since September, according to one of the people. The two-day-a-week hybrid schedule has been common in France since the government reopened offices after a mid-December lockdown.

Employees will have their temperature checked upon entering the building, hand sanitizer will be placed throughout, masks are required and will be provided and social-distancing rules will be in effect. Conference rooms will be at half capacity and only two people will be allowed in elevators at the same time, according to the memo.

Some workers are eager to return to work after nearly a year of at-home confinement, according to one of the people familiar with the situation. But others are struggling with child-care issues, and some don't feel comfortable taking public transportation until vaccines are more widely available, this person said. LVMH is taking those considerations and the safety of staff into account as it rolls out the hybrid policy, and employees will have the option of arriving late and leaving early, according to the memo.

Tiffany had more than 14,000 employees as of December, including staff at its retail stores around the world. As of January 2020, about 5,000 of its employees were in the U.S. Tiffany has reopened many of its roughly 300 retail stores around the world.

--Chip Cutter contributed to this article.

Write to Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 1740ET

All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
11:40aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tells Tiffany Staff to Return to Office Two D..
DJ
11:17aConsumer Cos Up Amid Stimulus Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:15aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : tells Tiffany employees to return to office i..
RE
03:37aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tells Tiffany Staff to Return to Office Start..
DJ
02/02LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Europe lockdowns expected to dent Capri reven..
RE
02/02EUROPE : European shares rise on recovery hopes, LVMH leads
RE
02/02LVMH : Share Transactions Disclosure
GL
02/02LVMH : Buy rating by Berenberg
MD
02/01LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wheels Up to go public via merger with SPAC i..
RE
01/31Soaring valuations, low borrowing costs fuel January fundraising bonanza
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 55 908 M 67 356 M 67 356 M
Net income 2021 7 665 M 9 234 M 9 234 M
Net Debt 2021 14 602 M 17 592 M 17 592 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 266 B 320 B 321 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 550,50 €
Last Close Price 528,70 €
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE2.78%316 881
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-2.71%44 131
VF CORPORATION-7.45%31 870
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-4.50%15 297
MONCLER S.P.A.-0.24%15 142
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.18.00%8 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ