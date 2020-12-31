LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Tiffany & Co. Stockholders approve Amended Merger Agreement with LVMH

Paris, December 31, 2020

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”), the world’s leading luxury products group, announced that stockholders of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) (“Tiffany”) have voted overwhelmingly to approve the modified merger agreement announced on October 29, 2020, relating to the acquisition of Tiffany by LVMH at a special meeting of Tiffany stockholders that was held yesterday.

The transaction is expected to close on Thursday, January 7th, 2021

