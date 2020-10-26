LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Tiffany-LVMH deal clears regulatory hurdles with EU nod

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co has received all
regulatory approvals needed for the completion of its $16
billion acquisition by French luxury goods group LVMH,
the U.S. jeweler said on Monday after it received a nod from the
European Commission.
The approval from the European competition authorities comes
amid a legal battle between LVMH and Tiffany, with the latter
suing the Louis Vuitton owner in a Delaware court, alleging that
the French company has deliberately been stalling the completion
of the deal.
Tiffany has alleged that LVMH has improperly tried to
renegotiate the deal, while LVMH has countersued, alleging that
the U.S. company has been mismanaged during the COVID-19
pandemic.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the deal was set to
gain EU antitrust approval.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)