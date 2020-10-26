LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Tiffany-LVMH deal clears regulatory hurdles with EU nod

Log in
10/26/2020 | 06:12pm EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co has received all regulatory approvals needed for the completion of its $16 billion acquisition by French luxury goods group LVMH, the U.S. jeweler said on Monday after it received a nod from the European Commission.

The approval from the European competition authorities comes amid a legal battle between LVMH and Tiffany, with the latter suing the Louis Vuitton owner in a Delaware court, alleging that the French company has deliberately been stalling the completion of the deal.

Tiffany has alleged that LVMH has improperly tried to renegotiate the deal, while LVMH has countersued, alleging that the U.S. company has been mismanaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the deal was set to gain EU antitrust approval. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


Financials
Sales 2020 45 331 M 53 531 M 53 531 M
Net income 2020 4 271 M 5 044 M 5 044 M
Net Debt 2020 12 932 M 15 271 M 15 271 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,7x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 212 B 251 B 251 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE3.33%255 016
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.44.14%43 514
VF CORPORATION-24.91%29 157
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED70.24%12 677
MONCLER S.P.A.-2.82%11 651
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-12.80%6 681
