LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Tiffany Stockholders approve Amended Merger Agreement with LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ('LVMH'), the world's leading luxury products group, announced that stockholders of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) ('Tiffany') have voted overwhelmingly to approve the modified merger agreement announced on October 29, 2020, relating to the acquisition of Tiffany by LVMH at a special meeting of Tiffany stockholders that was held yesterday.

The transaction is expected to close on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.