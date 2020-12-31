Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Tiffany Stockholders approve Amended Merger Agreement with LVMH

12/31/2020 | 02:41am EST
> PDF version

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ('LVMH'), the world's leading luxury products group, announced that stockholders of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) ('Tiffany') have voted overwhelmingly to approve the modified merger agreement announced on October 29, 2020, relating to the acquisition of Tiffany by LVMH at a special meeting of Tiffany stockholders that was held yesterday.

The transaction is expected to close on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 07:40:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
