LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Tiffany posts record holiday sales on online, China demand

01/05/2021 | 05:02pm EST
Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co said it reported record sales for the 2020 holiday period as consumers stuck at home shopped more online and shoppers in China spent more on jewelry.

The company, which will soon be bought by France's LVMH , said its overall preliminary net sales rose about 2% for the period Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, compared with a year earlier, with e-commerce sales surging more than 80% during the period.

The 2020 holiday season was unusual as the virus outbreak upended shopping patterns, with more consumers avoiding malls and retail stores and opting to shop online.

Tiffany, known for its engagement rings and robin's egg blue boxes, said net sales in the Asia-Pacific region soared 20%, with mainland China posting a growth of over 50%.

"During this period, we saw the Chinese Mainland market continue to drive our overall sales growth," Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo said.

However, net sales in Americas and Europe declined as it lost out on some crucial in-store sales in certain markets.

Last week, Tiffany's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of LVMH's $15.8 billion deal, about $400 million lower than the European luxury giant's first offer. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 45 103 M 55 461 M 55 461 M
Net income 2020 4 209 M 5 175 M 5 175 M
Net Debt 2020 14 678 M 18 048 M 18 048 M
P/E ratio 2020 63,5x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 255 B 313 B 313 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,97x
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 481,09 €
Last Close Price 512,10 €
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE0.23%316 321
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.2.41%46 452
VF CORPORATION0.00%33 197
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED0.94%17 001
MONCLER S.P.A.-0.28%15 509
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-2.14%7 805
