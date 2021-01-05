LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Tiffany posts record holiday sales on online, China demand

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co said it
reported record sales for the 2020 holiday period as consumers
stuck at home shopped more online and shoppers in China spent
more on jewelry.
The company, which will soon be bought by France's LVMH
, said its overall preliminary net sales rose about 2%
for the period Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, compared with a year
earlier, with e-commerce sales surging more than 80% during the
period.
The 2020 holiday season was unusual as the virus outbreak
upended shopping patterns, with more consumers avoiding malls
and retail stores and opting to shop online.
Tiffany, known for its engagement rings and robin's egg blue
boxes, said net sales in the Asia-Pacific region soared 20%,
with mainland China posting a growth of over 50%.
"During this period, we saw the Chinese Mainland market
continue to drive our overall sales growth," Chief Executive
Officer Alessandro Bogliolo said.
However, net sales in Americas and Europe declined as it
lost out on some crucial in-store sales in certain markets.
Last week, Tiffany's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in
favor of LVMH's $15.8 billion deal, about $400 million lower
than the European luxury giant's first offer.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)