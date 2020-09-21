Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : takes note of the Delaware Court's decision and is actively preparing for the next deadlines

09/21/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Paris, September 21st, 2020

LVMH takes note of the decision by the Delaware Court of Chancery, which stated that the trial should begin in January 2021 and not before the November 24, 2020 Outside Date as Tiffany had requested.

LVMH is fully confident that it will be able to defeat Tiffany's accusations and convince the Court that the conditions necessary for the acquisition of Tiffany are no longer met. In this regard, in the coming months, LVMH will demonstrate to the American justice system that the mismanagement of Tiffany during the COVID-19 crisis constitutes a Material Adverse Effect.

LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22

 

 		Media

Jean-Charles Tréhan

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 26 20

 

Nik Deogun / Jonathan Doorley

Brunswick Group

+1 212 333 3810

 

Aurélia de Lapeyrouse

Brunswick Group

+33 1 53 96 83 83

 

Olivier Labesse
DGM Conseil

+33 1 40 70 11 89

 

Attachment

Financials
Sales 2020 45 649 M 53 734 M 53 734 M
Net income 2020 4 208 M 4 953 M 4 953 M
Net Debt 2020 16 270 M 19 151 M 19 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,0x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 199 B 234 B 234 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,72x
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.08%247 141
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.27.23%38 411
VF CORPORATION-27.62%28 105
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED50.96%11 816
MONCLER S.P.A.-8.91%10 946
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-10.92%5 904
