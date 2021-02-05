Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : tells Tiffany employees to return to office in March - WSJ

02/05/2021 | 10:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - A month after acquiring Tiffany & Co, French luxury goods giant LVMH told employees at the U.S. jeweller to return to the office two days a week beginning March 1, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

LVMH, which closed the $15.8 billion acquisition of Tiffany on Jan. 7, had appointed the son of company founder Bernard Arnault in a new leadership team at the U.S. jeweler.

Both LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Journal report, which cites people familiar with the situation, comes as COVID-19 cases in the United States have started to ease, but still remained much higher than pre-October levels.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
