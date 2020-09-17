Log in
LVMH Opposes Tiffany's Request to Expedite Lawsuit Before Merger Agreement Deadline

09/17/2020 | 11:38am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Thursday that it has asked a U.S. court to reject Tiffany & Co.'s request to expedite proceedings regarding the company's troubled $16.2 billion takeover deal.

"There are no objective reasons why the upcoming trial should not take place within a normal timeframe," the French luxury-goods giant said.

Earlier this month, Tiffany filed a lawsuit in Delaware, where key LVMH U.S. subsidiaries are based, to enforce the merger agreement. Tiffany requested the court fast-track a decision ahead of the Nov. 24 expiration of the parties' agreement.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

