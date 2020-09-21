LVMH Submits Tiffany Deal for EU Approval

By Giulia Petroni



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said late Friday that it has submitted its $16.2 billion takeover deal for Tiffany & Co, which is now at the center of a legal dispute, for an EU antitrust review.

"LVMH confirms that, immediately after receiving approval to proceed by the European Commission, it has submitted the proposed acquisition of Tiffany for antitrust review, as it has always stated it would do," it said.

The luxury-goods giant said eight of the 10 antitrust clearances required have already been obtained and that it expects to receive approval from the European Commission and Taiwan before Nov. 24, the merger agreement's deadline.

