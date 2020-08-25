LVMH, Tiffany Push Back $16.2 Billion Deal Deadline to Nov. 24 -Reuters

-- Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co. have extended by three months, until Nov. 24, the deadline to complete their $16.2 billion deal, Reuters reported Monday, citing an unnamed source.

--LVMH failed to close the acquisition of Tiffany on August 24, according to Reuters.

--Under the deal, both companies set August 24 as the first deadline to complete the tie-up but Tiffany decided to exercise an existing option that allows it to push back the deadline to Nov. 24, Reuters reported.

