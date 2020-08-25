LVMH, Tiffany Push Back $16.2 Billion Deal Deadline to Nov. 24 -Reuters

Log in
08/25/2020 | 03:39am EDT

-- Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co. have extended by three months, until Nov. 24, the deadline to complete their $16.2 billion deal, Reuters reported Monday, citing an unnamed source.

--LVMH failed to close the acquisition of Tiffany on August 24, according to Reuters.

--Under the deal, both companies set August 24 as the first deadline to complete the tie-up but Tiffany decided to exercise an existing option that allows it to push back the deadline to Nov. 24, Reuters reported.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3aTaUSg

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.34% 359.4 Real-time Quote.-21.58%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.97% 397.3 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
TIFFANY & CO. 0.81% 127.03 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 021 M 54 339 M 54 339 M
Net income 2020 4 261 M 5 032 M 5 032 M
Net Debt 2020 20 855 M 24 625 M 24 625 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,2x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 198 B 234 B 234 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 147 715
Free-Float 52,3%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 416,70 €
Last Close Price 393,45 €
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.01%233 683
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.62.43%48 014
VF CORPORATION-38.13%24 026
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED46.47%10 302
MONCLER S.P.A.-20.04%9 540
HANESBRANDS INC.5.59%5 459
