LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/09 07:03:46 am
400.65 EUR   -0.93%
07:00aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Press Release
PU
06:50aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Press Release
AQ
06:50aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Press Release
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH warns it is set to drop planned Tiffany takeover

09/09/2020 | 06:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tiffany & Co. jewelry is displayed in a store in Paris

French luxury goods giant LVMH warned on Wednesday it was set to walk away from its planned $16 billion takeover of U.S. jeweler Tiffany, due to complications arising over the deal.

LVMH said that its board had received a letter from the French foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition of Tiffany to beyond Jan. 6, 2021 given the threat of additional U.S. tariffs against French products.

LVMH's statement added that Tiffany had also asked the French group to postpone the closing of the deal to Dec. 31 of this year from an already extended deadline of Nov. 24.

The company said its board had decided to stick to the terms

of the original merger agreement, which states that the deal must be completed by Nov. 24.

"As things stand, the Group would therefore not be in a position to carry out the acquisition of Tiffany," it said.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Keith Weir and Louise Heavens)

Financials
Sales 2020 45 921 M 54 044 M 54 044 M
Net income 2020 4 242 M 4 993 M 4 993 M
Net Debt 2020 20 911 M 24 610 M 24 610 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,7x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 204 B 240 B 240 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 147 715
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 417,66 €
Last Close Price 404,40 €
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.37%240 102
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.50.99%45 546
VF CORPORATION-31.39%26 644
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED37.04%10 255
MONCLER S.P.A.-14.65%10 197
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-11.68%5 853
Categories
