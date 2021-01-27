Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Only the Best Luxury Brands Can Hike Prices -- Heard on the Street

01/27/2021 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Carol Ryan

One way to tell which luxury-goods brands are in fashion is whether they managed to raise prices in the middle of a pandemic.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton reported resilient results Tuesday, after the Paris market closed. While overall revenue fell 16% at constant exchange rates in 2020, the luxury conglomerate's closely watched fashion and leather goods division did better. Sales only slipped 5%, and operating margins were higher than in 2019. The unit is crucial as top brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior generate two-thirds of the company's total operating profit most years.

Price increases in particular protected LVMH's bottom line, although other factors such as rent renegotiations also helped. Louis Vuitton lifted prices on certain handbags by up to 6% in May last year and a further 3% this month, according to Jefferies data. At Christian Dior, prices were increased by up to 11% in some markets.

Other top brands are doing the same. At privately owned Chanel, its best-known handbag is now around one-fifth more expensive globally than at the end of 2019. The latest increase was in the U.S., where a classic flap bag now sets shoppers back by $400 more than in November. Gucci, owned by LVMH's French peer Kering, recently pushed through a 22% price increase on its Dionysus bag in Korea.

Most years, luxury brands use price increases to offset inflation in input and labor costs as well as currency moves. But 2020 has been exceptional. "Recent price increases have been pretty aggressive...In normal years, a typical rise would be 5% to 6%," said Kathryn Parker, an analyst at Jefferies. The move boosted profit as sales have been under pressure. LVMH's chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told analysts that the company could raise prices in 2020 because it was restrained in the previous four years.

However, pricing power looks unequal across the sector. British trench-coat maker Burberry didn't change prices on existing products in 2020, and made only small increases in January this year. This may be another sign that the company's turnaround is fragile. Bottega Veneta, which is otherwise one of Kering's most-promising smaller brands, has only increased prices modestly, UBS data shows. After years of underperformance, it probably hasn't yet built enough clout to drive up prices without losing customers.

LVMH's stock has been exceptionally strong over the past year and changes hands for 34 times prospective earnings, giving the company a market value equivalent to $314 billion. Investors' high expectations help explain why the shares barely rose at the Paris open on Wednesday. Yet the company's capacity to keep profit flowing in the face of widespread store closures offers reassurance that it can continue to deliver -- even if shoppers pay the price.

Write to Carol Ryan at carol.ryan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0615ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -1.05% 1703.5 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -1.80% 436.2 Real-time Quote.-2.29%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.10% 502.7 Real-time Quote.-0.57%
All news about LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
06:17aLVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:15aOnly the Best Luxury Brands Can Hike Prices -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04:43aEUROPE : European stocks flat as tech, miners drag ahead of U.S. Fed decision
RE
03:17aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : shares rise after fashion group reports solid..
RE
01:01aEXCLUSIVE : Wheels Up in talks with SPAC to go public - sources
RE
01/26LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : FY20 Profit Plummets 34% As Store Closures Af..
MT
01/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/26LVMH : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/26LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Louis Vuitton, Dior Power LVMH's Sales
DJ
01/26LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Thriving Louis Vuitton offsets drop in sales ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56 274 M 68 254 M 68 254 M
Net income 2021 7 765 M 9 418 M 9 418 M
Net Debt 2021 13 824 M 16 768 M 16 768 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 256 B 311 B 310 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 163 309
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 537,17 €
Last Close Price 508,00 €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.57%311 002
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.02%43 085
VF CORPORATION-0.70%33 201
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-3.85%16 078
MONCLER S.P.A.-3.97%14 803
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.6.32%8 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ