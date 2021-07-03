Activists spray black paint over Arnault's La Samaritaine store

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Activists from social justice
organisation Attac on Saturday unfurled a giant banner over the
headquarters of French luxury group LVMH and sprayed
black paint on the storefront of its newly revamped La
Samaritaine department store in Paris to protest the growing
inequality during the pandemic.
The banner, which featured France's richest man LVMH boss
Bernard Arnault, fellow billionaires telecoms investor Patrick
Drahi, luxury group Kering's founder Francois Pinault
and Francoise Bettencourt, daughter of the late L'Oreal
heiress Liliane Bettencourt, read: "The gang of
profiteers".
Activists said in a statement the stunt was intended to
protest "the shameless enrichment of billionaires during the
health crisis".
Attac is calling for the introduction of taxes on the
richest people and the windfall profits of multinationals.
LVMH could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Samaritaine department store reopened to the public on
June 23.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Manuel Ausloos, editing by
Louise Heavens)